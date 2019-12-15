|
was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 26, 1946; he graduated from Roosevelt High School and Augsburg College before joining the United States Air Force. He passed away at his longtime home in Linwood Township on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Nancy Jane Docken (Alstrup) and is survived by his sons, Chris and Corey; daughter-in-law, Sarah; grand- daughters, Aubrey and Madison; brother, Ron (Terri); cherished English Springer Spaniels, Doc and Molly; along with other family and friends. Tom was a DC-9 Captain with North Central/Republic/ Northwest/Delta Airlines, a career that lasted 28 years. Lifelong Minnesota and University of Texas sports fan, Tom spoiled his kids, grandkids, and dogs equally. He loved cars, grilling, and spending time on the lake. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2019, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson St. NE, East Bethel, MN. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pheasants Forever or the Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019