Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
19001 Jackson St. NE
East Bethel, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DOCKEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lloyd DOCKEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lloyd DOCKEN Obituary
was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 26, 1946; he graduated from Roosevelt High School and Augsburg College before joining the United States Air Force. He passed away at his longtime home in Linwood Township on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Nancy Jane Docken (Alstrup) and is survived by his sons, Chris and Corey; daughter-in-law, Sarah; grand- daughters, Aubrey and Madison; brother, Ron (Terri); cherished English Springer Spaniels, Doc and Molly; along with other family and friends. Tom was a DC-9 Captain with North Central/Republic/ Northwest/Delta Airlines, a career that lasted 28 years. Lifelong Minnesota and University of Texas sports fan, Tom spoiled his kids, grandkids, and dogs equally. He loved cars, grilling, and spending time on the lake. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2019, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 19001 Jackson St. NE, East Bethel, MN. Family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pheasants Forever or the Animal Humane Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -