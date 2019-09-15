|
|
Age 60, of Maplewood Died on September 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a brief and sudden illness. He was an avid entrepreneur, businessman, and sports fan. Preceded in death by father James, sister-in-law Karen, and niece Eleanor. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Tracy; sons Tommy (Tracy Ann), Mikey (Claire), and Ryan; grand-children Charlotte, Paddy, Danny, and Luke; mother Alice Johnson; and all "his people." Mass of Christian Burial 2PM Wednesday, September 18 at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Stanford at Prior, St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Tuesday, September 17 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and at church 1 hour before the Mass. Tom loved his boys, grandchildren, and entire family with all his spirit. He will be forever in our hearts and truly missed. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019