Age 61, of Hastings August 21, 1958 — October 27, 2019 Preceded by father Richard and wife Diane. Survived by wife Maureen, children Matt (Stephanie) Klein, Patrice (Ryan) Illa, Wade (Jess) Klein & Makenna (Nathan) Holt; grandchildren Brody, Alex, and Connor Illa, Madelyn Klein & Isla Holt; mother Barbara Klein; brother Michael (Kim) Klein; sister Gretchen (Tom) Fenenga; also Dena Klein & nieces, nephews & many friends. Funeral Monday, 11/4/19, 10:00 am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th St. West, Hastings. Visitation Sunday, 11/3/19 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings and also 1 hour prior to funeral at church on Monday. Interment in the parish cemetery. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019