Age 84 of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Marianne. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Murphy as well as his siblings and their spouses, Mary E. Murphy, Winifred Rudie (Edward), Frances Walerius (Raymond), Msgr. Terrence J. Murphy, Vincent Murphy (Georgia) and Lucille Frey. He is survived by his children, Timothy (Joy), Patrick (Laurie), Gregory (Jennifer) and Kathleen Sesker (Scott), his grandchildren Thomas (Lorne), Joseph, Megan, Vivian, William and Jordan and his great-grandson Matthew as well as many nieces, nephews and fantastic long-term friends. He will be greatly missed by so many. Tom was a wonderful father and a devoted family man. He was proud to be a graduate of Cretin High School, the University of St. Thomas and William Mitchell College of Law. He practiced law in West St. Paul until 1985 when he was appointed to be a judge of the 1st Judicial District Court. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 17 at 10 am at the Church of the Assumption, 51 West 7th St., St. Paul, MN. Visitation will be Sunday June 16 from 4-7 pm at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul, MN and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Memorials preferred to Listening House of St. Paul or the Church of the Assumption.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 14 to June 16, 2019