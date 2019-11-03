|
March 5, 1951 — October 25, 2019 Of St. Paul, MN. Born in Frederick, WI. Survived by Gloria & family: Jina (Rory), Jeremy, Ivori, and all of his grandkids & great-grandkids; sister, Judy Meline (Don) & family; brother, Tim (Pat) Stelter & family; the families of his deceased brothers, Martin & Scott; his vanning families; and many friends. Memorial gathering on from 4-8 PM Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN – St. Paul (1979 Old Hudson Rd).
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019