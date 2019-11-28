|
|
Attorney at Law in St. Paul Age 80 Resident of White Bear Township, formerly of St. Paul. Passed away on November 25, 2019 after a stroke. Survived by beloved wife, of 55 years, Marguerite (nee Huntley); children Patrick (Amy), Shannon (Paul) Thompson, Bridget (Chris) Jo and Michael; grandchildren Mary, Maggie, Ali, Molly, Collin, Ryan, Jack, Connor and Liam; siblings Rita Ryan, Joe (Nancy) Sweeney and Kathleen Sweeney (Stephen). Memorial Mass Monday, December 2nd at 12 Noon at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private interment Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. Visitation Sunday, December 1st from 3:00-5:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake and one hour before the Mass at church on Monday. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to .
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019