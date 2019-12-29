|
|
Age 65 Died on 12/22/19 of injuries sustained when struck by a car. Tom was born on 8/31/54 & raised in Bayport, MN. A graduate of Stillwater HS & St Olaf. Tom was an engineer currently working in his home town at Andersen Windows. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou Gasser (nee Porter), his father John Marlin Gasser. Tom will be remembered forever by his wife, Kathryn Gasser (nee Kohlts), their children Morgan and Matthew, family and many friends. Services in memory of Tom will be held at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN on Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 at 5pm with visitation one hour prior. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019