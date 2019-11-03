|
"Called forth" October 11, 1937 and "Called back" October 31, 2019 Thomas was a smart, witty, valiant and gentle man. That is how we knew him, and how he will be remembered. Thomas was the son of Thomas McElhone (deceased) and Mary Gleason McElhone (deceased), the brother to Madeleine (Mary Pat) McElhone, Joseph M. McElhone and JoAnn McElhone (deceased). He was the uncle of Patricia A. McElhone and Joseph S. McElhone and the great uncle of Sam McElhone. He was the nephew of aunts and uncles deceased, and a cousin of cousins living and deceased. Tom was a graduate of Cretin High School and the University of Minnesota. He worked many years for the St. Paul Public Works Department. A Funeral Service will be held Monday 1:30 PM with a visitation starting at 1 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE followed by a natural burial service at Resurrection Cemetery. May Thomas and all the departed rest in peace. Charitable donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Minneapolis Chapter in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019