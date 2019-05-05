|
|
Age 78, of Boca Grande, Florida and Dellwood, Minnesota, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 24, 2019. Tom was born in Saint Paul, MN on August 6, 1940. He graduated from St. Paul Academy in 1959 and later received a Bachelor's degree in Business and Psychology from the University of Minnesota. After graduating, Tom joined Federal Cartridge and later Honeywell. In 1969, Tom and two friends founded Mentor Corporation, a medical products company. He was a Director, Vice President and Treasurer. Mentor went public in 1970. Tom was the creative genius behind the company in both marketing and product development. Inc. Magazine frequently rated Mentor as one of the fastest growing companies in America. In 2009, Mentor was acquired by Johnson and Johnson. Tom leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Christine Pardee Hauser and son Thomas Jr., his nieces Elizabeth (Hauser) Cameron, Sara Hauser and nephew, Leopold IV (Polo) Hauser. He is pre-deceased by his parents Leopold A. Hauser, Jr. and Marion G. Hauser and his brother and sister-in- law Leopold A. Hauser, III and Helen Bros Hauser. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Friday, May 10th at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN 55115. Visitation will take place Thursday, May 9th from 4-7pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake and also one hour prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006 or the .
Published in Pioneer Press from May 5 to May 8, 2019