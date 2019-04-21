|
|
Age 80 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on his birthday, April 13, 2019. He is survived by three children, Susan (Mark) Kumorkiewicz, Michael (Heidi) and Nicole (Troy) Walters; 8 grandchildren; significant other, Carol Swanson; brothers, Gene and Robert; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia; and sister, Renea. Thomas was a faithful man who dedicated his life to family, friends, and his work. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, his dogs, the mountains and Lake Michigan. He was loved and respected by many and we are so blessed and grateful for his time on this earth. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Celebration of Life to follow 5:30 @ Wild Wings of Oneka Hunt Club, 14814 Irish Ave., Hugo, MN 55038.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019