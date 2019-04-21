Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
423 S. 5th St.
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Wild Wings of Oneka Hunt Club
14814 Irish Ave
Hugo, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas BIDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Michael BIDON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Michael BIDON Obituary
Age 80 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on his birthday, April 13, 2019. He is survived by three children, Susan (Mark) Kumorkiewicz, Michael (Heidi) and Nicole (Troy) Walters; 8 grandchildren; significant other, Carol Swanson; brothers, Gene and Robert; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia; and sister, Renea. Thomas was a faithful man who dedicated his life to family, friends, and his work. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, his dogs, the mountains and Lake Michigan. He was loved and respected by many and we are so blessed and grateful for his time on this earth. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Celebration of Life to follow 5:30 @ Wild Wings of Oneka Hunt Club, 14814 Irish Ave., Hugo, MN 55038.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now