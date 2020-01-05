|
Age 69 Passed away suddenly on December 28, 2019. Survived by wife of 45 years, Kathy; sons Todd (Wendi), Nathan (Melissa) and daughter Sarah (John); 10 grandchildren; sisters Kathleen, Carol, Shirley, Sheila, Margaret, Edna and Barbara; brothers Daniel, Arthur, Douglas, James and Timothy; many nieces and nephews. His humor and generous spirit will be missed. Memorial gathering on January 11, 2020 from 2-4 pm at MN Cremation Society, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN 651-212-4030. No flowers please. If you wish to contribute financially, it would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020