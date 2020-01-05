Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas MUDEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Michael MUDEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Michael MUDEK Obituary
Age 69 Passed away suddenly on December 28, 2019. Survived by wife of 45 years, Kathy; sons Todd (Wendi), Nathan (Melissa) and daughter Sarah (John); 10 grandchildren; sisters Kathleen, Carol, Shirley, Sheila, Margaret, Edna and Barbara; brothers Daniel, Arthur, Douglas, James and Timothy; many nieces and nephews. His humor and generous spirit will be missed. Memorial gathering on January 11, 2020 from 2-4 pm at MN Cremation Society, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN 651-212-4030. No flowers please. If you wish to contribute financially, it would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -