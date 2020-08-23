Loving Husband, Father and Gramps Age 90 of Woodbury Passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, from septic shock at Regions Hospital on August 12, 2020. He was surrounded by family and joyfully joined our mother. Also preceded in death by parents, siblings and his best bud Holly. He will be dearly missed by his very lucky children Tom (Denise) and Janine Quitter and Cathy Mathews; grandchildren John and Kyle (Angie) Quitter and Michaela, Jessica and Anna Mathews; and great grand children Jackson and Alex Quitter, as well as his sister-in-law Lucille Wolszon and many nieces and nephews. Our father was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, an all-around wonderful man and everyone's favorite uncle. He was our mother's care giver as she fought cancer with grace for nearly 20 years. To us, he was generous with his love, time and humor and we will always think of him as the life of the party. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday August 25th at 10:30 am at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th St. N., Oakdale, MN. Covid restrictions will be observed; masks are required. Private interment with our mother at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to Home for Life Animal Sanctuary in Tom's memory. (www.homeforlife.org
)