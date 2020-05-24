Age 59, formerly of South St. Paul Passed away on May 15, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Bonnie; parents, Pat & Gert; brother, Tim; sister-in-law, Tracey. Survived by siblings, Sue (Dave) Larson, Trish (Steve) Oster, Matt; also many nieces & nephews; step-son, Gary King of OK. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to niece, Kelsey Biljan for all of her loving care. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.