Age 59, formerly of South St. Paul Passed away on May 15, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Bonnie; parents, Pat & Gert; brother, Tim; sister-in-law, Tracey. Survived by siblings, Sue (Dave) Larson, Trish (Steve) Oster, Matt; also many nieces & nephews; step-son, Gary King of OK. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to niece, Kelsey Biljan for all of her loving care.