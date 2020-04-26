Thomas P McALPINE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 51 of Woodbury Formerly of Inver Grove Heights Passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Thomas Russell; beloved grand parents. Survived by children, Mandy, Mickey (Hunter) & Thomas B.; parents, Suzanne (Paul) Moen, Ilene McAlpine; siblings, Jeanne (Jeff) Butler, Nickie (Marc) Carrigan, Laina Pederson (John S.), Jared (Amy) Moen, Paul G. (Pam) Moen & Jeremy (Jody) Kozumplik; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Tom loved to watch, coach and play sports, he loved hunting, video games and spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved