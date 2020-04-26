Age 51 of Woodbury Formerly of Inver Grove Heights Passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Thomas Russell; beloved grand parents. Survived by children, Mandy, Mickey (Hunter) & Thomas B.; parents, Suzanne (Paul) Moen, Ilene McAlpine; siblings, Jeanne (Jeff) Butler, Nickie (Marc) Carrigan, Laina Pederson (John S.), Jared (Amy) Moen, Paul G. (Pam) Moen & Jeremy (Jody) Kozumplik; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Tom loved to watch, coach and play sports, he loved hunting, video games and spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.