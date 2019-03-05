|
Founder, Owner, and Director O'Connell Family Funeral Homes Age 91 of Hudson died March 2, 2019. Survived by his children, Thomas (Carol) O'Connell, Kathleen (Joyce Johnson) O'Connell, Michael (Carla) O'Connell; grandchildren, Megan (Adam) Crowson, Tim O'Connell, Colleen O'Connell, Kyle O'Connell, Kaitlyn O'Connell, Emma O'Connell, Tess O'Connell; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Lucy; and his beloved dog Pepe. Eternally reunited with wife of 66 years Janet, his beloved son Danny, great grandson Braydon, his parents Richard Joseph & Margaret (Grace) O'Connell, step mother Erma, brother Donald, Robert (Ella), and sister Peggy (George) Schullo. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, March 7, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hudson. Visitation: 3pm to 7pm Wednesday, March 6 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, and one hour prior to Mass at church. Memorials preferred to the Dan O'Connell Peace Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2019