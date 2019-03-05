Home

Thomas P. "Tucker" O'CONNELL

Thomas P. "Tucker" O'CONNELL Obituary
Founder, Owner, and Director O'Connell Family Funeral Homes Age 91 of Hudson died March 2, 2019. Survived by his children, Thomas (Carol) O'Connell, Kathleen (Joyce Johnson) O'Connell, Michael (Carla) O'Connell; grandchildren, Megan (Adam) Crowson, Tim O'Connell, Colleen O'Connell, Kyle O'Connell, Kaitlyn O'Connell, Emma O'Connell, Tess O'Connell; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Lucy; and his beloved dog Pepe. Eternally reunited with wife of 66 years Janet, his beloved son Danny, great grandson Braydon, his parents Richard Joseph & Margaret (Grace) O'Connell, step mother Erma, brother Donald, Robert (Ella), and sister Peggy (George) Schullo. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, March 7, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Hudson. Visitation: 3pm to 7pm Wednesday, March 6 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, and one hour prior to Mass at church. Memorials preferred to the Dan O'Connell Peace Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 5, 2019
