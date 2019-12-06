|
On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Thomas P. Olson, beloved husband and father, passed away in Oro Valley, Arizona at the age of 78. Tom was born on January 24, 1941 in Duluth, Minnesota to Elmer and Dorothy Olson. He graduated from Duluth Central High School and completed a program at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Tom served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1965, including a posting in Germany as a member of the 6th Missile Battalion, 61st Artillery Regiment. Tom spent his professional life in financial services and was the President of Grand Canyon State Bank in Arizona, and later, Scherer Brothers Financial Services in Minnesota. Tom married Christine Schmidt on October 2, 2010. Tom loved his family and friends and genuinely enjoyed being around people. He will be fondly remembered for his lighthearted manner, sense of humor, generosity and occasional proclivity to mischief. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; his mother, Dorothy; and his brother, Gerald. He is survived by his wife, Chris Schmidt; his former spouse, Shirley Miles, and their two children, Brian (Jill) and Jillayne (Dan) Packowski; his three grandchildren, Colin, Connor and Lincoln James; and his sister Karen Sohlstrom. A memorial and burial service will be held in St. Paul on June 5, 2020.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019