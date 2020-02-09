Home

1931 - 2020
Age 88, of Lilydale Died peacefully on February 7, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Helen (née Lamb); sons, Paul & Donald; and sister, Shirley Norton. Survived by children, Jean, Michael (Anne), and Patricia; daughter-in-law, Dawn. Also survived by granddaughters, Quinn and Claire; step-grandchildren, Zipporah, Morwenna and Grant; and many other relatives and friends. After graduating from Humboldt High School, Tom joined the Army at age 17, and was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from the U of M and was a pharmaceutical sales representative for Smith, Kline & French for many years. He loved playing tennis, racquetball and golf, and was a longtime member of the Baker Boys Tennis Club in South St. Paul. Memorial Mass 10 AM Thursday, February 13th at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. Gathering of Family & Friends 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff in Garden Cove at Lilydale Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to MN Klecatsky & Sons – West Chapel 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
