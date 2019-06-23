|
Age 72, of Burnsville, MN August 8, 1946 — June 8, 2019 Tom was born in Minneapolis on August 8, 1946 to the late John & Eileen Carey. He is survived by Catherine (Dick) Ratcliff, Sheila (Denny) Craswell, Patricia Carey, Sean (Camelia) Carey, Alisa (Ruben) Calatayud, Eileen Aanson, Mary Becker, Myles Carey, Judy (Randy) Baum, nieces and nephews and an abundance of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to Mass on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am, St. John Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W 125th St, Savage, MN. Reception to follow service. A private service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, date TBD.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019