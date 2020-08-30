1/1
Thomas Patrick McDONOUGH
1992 - 2020
March 10, 1992 — August 24, 2020 Tommy McDonough, age 28, of Emerald, WI, unexpectedly passed away on August 24, 2020. He is survived by his partner, Ali Scanlon; children, Ella and Waylon; parents, Thomas and Roxanne; siblings, Mary (Joseph) Dunn, Samantha (Andrew) Winsor, William (Nicholas) Hager, Erin (Jason) Leitner; nephews and niece, Aiden, Andrew, Owen, Austin, Elliot, Alex, Declan, Asher, Kellen, Adam, and baby girl Dunn. Preceded in death by Bill, Bev, and Colleen McDonough, and Bill and Yvonne Spicer. Tommy left behind his St. Paul Fire Department family and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 5PM-8PM at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy, St. Paul. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 2 at 11 AM at St. Rita's Catholic Church, which will be live streamed to the public on their website.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
