Age 76, of Coleraine, MN Passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16th, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Tom was born on June 6, 1943 to Thomas Valentine and Betty Lou Shaughnessy in St. Paul, MN. He graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1961. On January 11th, 1969, he was united in marriage to Joan Helen Armstrong in Roseville, MN. Tom was a 5-time Golden Gloves champion, All-Air Force/Inter-Service champion and a Professional Prize fighter. He worked as a Regional Manager for Musicland, owned Advantage Athletics in Duluth where he helped start the "Grandpa's 5 Miler" now known as Wm Irvin 5K race. He also owned and operated a Christmas Tree Farm. But most fulfilling was working with clients at Lakeplace Retreat Center. He was a friend of Bill W. and had 36 years of sobriety. Over the years he had listened to over 5,000 Fifth Steps and Lakeplace built and dedicated a 5th Step gazebo to him. Tom's ashes will be buried by the gazebo. Tom also loved working at the Food Shelf. Tom ran seven marathons, loved to golf and lift weights. He was most proud of a round of 70 at the age of 70 and receiving first place in the Iron Range Masters Bench Press contest. He coached youth cross country, track, soccer, and baseball. He made beautiful stained glass and diamond willow pieces and his flower gardens were breathtaking. He was known for his charismatic, crazy and unpredictable personality - always there to help, seek out and defend the underdog. He loved God, his family and especially his "knucklehead" grandkids. Tom is preceded in death by his infant brother James, brother Danny, father Thomas and mother Betty Lou. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Saint Joanie, daughter Kelly (Dave) Weiss of Oakdale MN, son Patrick (Jolie) Shaughnessy of Chanhassen MN; sister Barbara (Ty) Harding of Lake Arrowhead CA; brother Casey Shaughnessy of Yuma AZ; sister Kathy (Gary) Vitale of Sartell MN; sister Susan Rehbein of Woodbury, MN; sister Mary (Bill) Labore of White Bear Lake MN; brother Mark Shaughnessy of Iowa; sister Trish Reid of Hugo MN; sister Julie Snow of West Lakeland MN; four grandchildren - Liam Shaughnessy, Madeline Shaughnessy, Isabella Weiss, Jack Weiss and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Grand Rapids Hospice, who gave us such loving care for the last year, and Grand Rapids Food Shelf. Tom was unable to donate his body to the U of M Body Donation program because of Covid-19. Arrangements by Peterson Funeral Home. petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.