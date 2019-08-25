|
Age 51 of St. Paul Beloved Son and Brother Passed away unexpectedly August 20, 2019. Survived by mother Patricia "Pat" Motter; father Thomas B. Wake; siblings Christopher (Jenn) Wake, Ted (Carla) Motter, Mary (Dmitriy) Yakibchuk, and Nicholas (Amanda) Motter; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, Aug. 29th 5-7 PM with prayer service at 6 PM at Willwerscheid West Heights Funeral Home, 235 W. Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul. In Tom's memory please wear purple.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019