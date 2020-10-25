1/1
Dr. Thomas Paul COLEMAN
Age 98, of Cambridge Passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020. Orthopedic surgeon in Ethiopia, Cameroon, Minneapolis and Cambridge. Preceded in death by son Eric, son-in-law John Peterson. Survived by wife Elaine, daughter Judy Peterson, son Bill (Susan) Coleman, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sister Arlene Coleman. Memorial Service 1PM, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Attendance is limited, please RSVP at Carlson-Lillemoen F.H. 763-689-2244 www.carlsonlillemoen.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
