Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3596
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Catholic Community of St. Odilia,
3495 North Victoria St
Shoreview, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Catholic Community of St. Odilia
3495 North Victoria St
Shoreview, MN
Thomas PRUITT Obituary
Age 77, of Shoreview Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharyl and two sisters. Tom will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 22 years, Judy (nee Pavek); sons, Rich, Steve, Jeff and T.J.; stepson, Bobby Grundhauser; two grand- children; and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 7 at 12pm with visitation one hour prior at Catholic Community of St. Odilia, 3495 North Victoria St., Shoreview, MN. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Sunset Kapala Glodek 612-789-3596 www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
