Age 77, of Shoreview Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharyl and two sisters. Tom will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 22 years, Judy (nee Pavek); sons, Rich, Steve, Jeff and T.J.; stepson, Bobby Grundhauser; two grand- children; and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 7 at 12pm with visitation one hour prior at Catholic Community of St. Odilia, 3495 North Victoria St., Shoreview, MN. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Sunset Kapala Glodek 612-789-3596 www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020