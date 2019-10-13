Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas R. SULLIVAN Obituary
Age 71 of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully October 4, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Dick and Lucy; and sister, Linda Gilbertson. Survived by wife, Linda; daughters, Michelle (Shawn) Hartner, Lori (Jim) McCormick, Erin (Jake) Kerschner, Wendy (Kevin) Brusten; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Terry, Patrick (Diane), Barb (Tom) Larson; many relatives and friends. Celebration of life on Wednesday, October 16 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior at Crossroads Church, 7955 Ivystone Ave S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.