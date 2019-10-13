|
|
Age 71 of Woodbury, MN Passed away peacefully October 4, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Dick and Lucy; and sister, Linda Gilbertson. Survived by wife, Linda; daughters, Michelle (Shawn) Hartner, Lori (Jim) McCormick, Erin (Jake) Kerschner, Wendy (Kevin) Brusten; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Terry, Patrick (Diane), Barb (Tom) Larson; many relatives and friends. Celebration of life on Wednesday, October 16 at 11AM with visitation one hour prior at Crossroads Church, 7955 Ivystone Ave S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019