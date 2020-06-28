Thomas Richard CUSICK Jr.
Born 4/20/1945, passed peacefully with family present on 6/18/2020. He fought a brave battle with kidney/ heart disease. He is reunited with parents Thomas Richard Cusick Sr. & Florence Audrienne Cusick, FIL Gerald Tacheny, sister Barbara Bauer (Ed) and sidekick Peter DeZurik. Survived by beloved wife Barbara (46 years); children: Andrew, Darren (Angie), Brianna; grandchildren Andrew, Patrick, and soon to be born grandson; MIL Dorothy Tacheny; brothers Ron (Lynn), James; the Chicago Crew (Art, Dick, Ron & Ron); extended family and friends. Tom worked in metallurgy for BNSF, tool and die, and head caretaker/boiler engineer for the James J. Hill House. He was an avid reader, community leader (Boy Scouts) and loved his RV vacations (Hart Ranch). He had a heart of gold, an infectious laugh, and the ability to schmooze with everyone. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Please e-mail Cusi0045@gmail.com for info. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family/charity is preferred. All of your "kiddos" will miss you.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
