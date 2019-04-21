Home

Thomas Richard GEIST

Age 70, of Fairmont, MN Died on April 3, 2019 of cancer. Tom was born on April 17, 1948 in St. Paul, to Gottleab and Beverly Geist. He graduated from Simley High School, IGH. Tom married Martha Klopp of Bloomington, MN, June 29, 1968. Tom enjoyed sharing his Bible-based hope for the future and his strong faith in Jesus' promise that "those in the Memorial tombs would hear His voice and come out." (John 5:28, 29) Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha (Marti), and their 3 sons, Jason (Cynthia), Sean (Alayet) and Matthew (Sandy) and 5 grand-children, his brother, Jerry (Gail). A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
