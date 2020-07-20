1/1
Thomas Roger WEYRICK
Age 81, ended his long journey with Alzheimer's on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Ecumen Centennial Memory Care. Tom was born on December 4, 1938 to Russell and Esther (Norgren) Weyrick in Akron, OH. He graduated from Grand Rapids, MN High School and earned his degree in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota. Tom married Joanne H. Swanberg on March 18, 1961 and they raised three daughters. He worked his entire career at Univac/Unisys. One of his fondest accomplishments was the contract to work on the telemetry system for the Apollo Missions. In his free time, Tom enjoyed serving Peace Reformed Church in Eagan as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, Missions Team and singing in the choir. He also sang with Eagan Men's Chorus and working with Gideon's International. Survived by wife, Joanne; daughters Wendy (Martin) Noriega, Diane (Eugene) Leroux, Susan (James) Lester; 7 grand children; and sister Betty Anderson. Service will be held virtually and in person (mask and reservations required: 651-454-4542) on Saturday, July 25 at 1pm on www.peace-eagan. org. 2180 Glory Drive, Eagan 55122. Visitation will be held Friday, July 24th from 4-7pm at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave. Apple Valley. (952-432-2001) Interment, Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis. www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 20, 2020.
