Of Rochester, NY Formerly of St. Paul, MN Died of COVID 19 on May 14, 2020, just 1 month shy of his 55th birthday. He was a loving husband of 29 years to Elizabeth, caring father to Jay, Philip, and Deborah, and caregiver to granddaughter, Kate. Tom was a beloved son of James and Mary Ronholm of St. Paul, MN. and brother to Anne and Tim (Jamie) and niece, Kirsten. He is survived by many relatives and friends. Tom graduated from North St, Paul H.S. (1983), Lakewood College (1985), and Mankato State (1989). He was active in Boy Scouts, swim team, and baseball. Tom was a huge Sci-Fi fan and avid reader. A good musician, he played in the North High Band and the Lakewood Jazz Band. He was a computer programmer for PayChex for over 25 years. In his lifetime, Tom was known for his hard work ethic, selflessness, kindness to others, love of animals, and a quick wit. He will be remembered for his faith in God. He was an active member in his church, Lakeshore Community Church. As a friend said, "This a huge loss not only to his family, but to anyone who had the honor to know him." He will be sadly missed. The family is grateful to all the generous contributions to the Go Fund Me and gifts to the family. Your cards, thoughts, and prayers have been appreciated.









