Age 73 Passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home in Lake City, MN. Dutch was born May 17, 1947, to George & Merry (Winkler) Thompson in St. Paul, MN. He married his wife Theresa Dervie on February 22, 1969, in St. Paul, MN. Dutch joined the Marine Corp in March 1969 and was discharged in March 1971. He served during the Vietnam War. Dutch worked for IBM for 43 years as a Mechanical Designer/Graphic Designer until he retired. He was a member of the American Legion #8729 and of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church of Lake City. Dutch was a brilliant builder and an amazing crafter, knitting hats for many people and organizations. He also had a hobby farm in which he took great pride. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grand children. Dutch is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Jim) Dahling of Red Wing, MN, Kate (Vince) Meyer of St. Charles, MN, Lynn Thompson of Rochester, MN; his son, Dan (Shannon) Thompson of Andover, MN; 16 grandchildren; 2 great grand children; 3 sisters, Janine Thompson of St. Paul, MN, Merry Ann (Hank) Hodge of St. Paul, MN, Ann (Ron) Schmidt of Farmington, MN; sister-in-law, Joan Thompson of Afton, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother George Thompson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11am. Father Matt Fasnacht will be presiding. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson - Peterson Chapel in Lake City. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery in Lake City. Military Honors will be by the American Legion Post 110 and VFW #8729. There will be a Celebration of Life in May of 2021. We will be following the Covid-19 policies for the Mass and Visitation. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com