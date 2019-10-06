Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Thomas SCHMIDT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tommy" SCHMIDT


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Tommy" SCHMIDT Obituary
Age 57 Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 at his home in Roseville, MN. Tommy was born April 5, 1962 in Saint Paul, MN to Theodore and Norma. He attended Bridgeview School in St Paul and later worked through Merrick Community Services. He worked at a variety of jobs and retired from Old Country Buffet in Roseville. He volunteered at the St. Paul Animal Humane Society and the Roseville Senior Center; he loved to help everyone he met. He was active in his church (Summit Assembly of God and later Redeeming Love Church) and his faith was a vital part of his life. He lived life to the fullest, traveling to 48 of the 50 states; he loved music, dancing and had a smile for everyone he met. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents, Ted and Lela Johnson; brother, Theodore Schmidt; foster brothers, John and Patrick. He is survived by his siblings, Michael, Kathy (Jim) Broderick, Tim (Rose), Peggy, David (Linda); foster siblings, Mary, Paul, Tim, Rosie, Karen, and Brian; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held 11am Friday, October 11 at the ROSEVILLE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2245 Hamline Ave. N. with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the . 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Download Now