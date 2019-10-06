|
|
Age 57 Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 at his home in Roseville, MN. Tommy was born April 5, 1962 in Saint Paul, MN to Theodore and Norma. He attended Bridgeview School in St Paul and later worked through Merrick Community Services. He worked at a variety of jobs and retired from Old Country Buffet in Roseville. He volunteered at the St. Paul Animal Humane Society and the Roseville Senior Center; he loved to help everyone he met. He was active in his church (Summit Assembly of God and later Redeeming Love Church) and his faith was a vital part of his life. He lived life to the fullest, traveling to 48 of the 50 states; he loved music, dancing and had a smile for everyone he met. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents, Ted and Lela Johnson; brother, Theodore Schmidt; foster brothers, John and Patrick. He is survived by his siblings, Michael, Kathy (Jim) Broderick, Tim (Rose), Peggy, David (Linda); foster siblings, Mary, Paul, Tim, Rosie, Karen, and Brian; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held 11am Friday, October 11 at the ROSEVILLE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2245 Hamline Ave. N. with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the . 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019