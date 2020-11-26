Age 86, of Roseville Passed away on November 22, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Bernard & Margaret; and brother, William. Survived by wife, Pat; children, Barbara (Al) Hansen, Mike (Janice), Kathy (Rick) Daas, Terri (Hank) Swaggert, Mark (Kristy); 11 grand children; 11 great grandchildren; and siblings, Mary (Virgil) Schutz, Jane Melvin & Joseph (Phyllis). Memorials preferred to Holy Childhood Catholic Church or Philomena House. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550