Age 93, of Woodbury Retired St. Paul physical education teacher, per- former and beloved husband and father, passed away on May 18, 2020. Preceded in death by loving wife of 65 years, Joan, daughter Norma Kirchner and siblings Bruce Thompson and Jean Fleming. Tommy was born in Minneapolis, MN on April 2, 1927, to parents Edwin and Genevieve (nee LaVigne) Thompson as the second of 3 children. After retirement, he and Joan spent the winter months in Mesa, Arizona where he "left his mark" by building a baseball field, aptly named Tommy Thompson's Field of Dreams. He will also be remembered for his work with troubled boys in the juvenile justice system and his ever-present sense of humor. Tommy was a friend of Bill W as well as many in the AA community. In 2018 he was presented with a 50-year pin, an achievement he took great pride in. The family would like to thank Hometown Senior Living for their compassionate care and Darlene for her friendship during the last years of his life. Tommy is survived by daughters Linda Skinaway, Laura (Jerry Juvrud) Thompson, Wendy (Neil) Ganther, son Tommy Jr., son-in-law Thomas Kirchner. He was the beloved grandfather of Seth, Laell (Josh), Jodi (Paul), Jamie, Brett (Andrea), Scott (Jolynn), Matt and Trevor as well as great-grandfather of 10, in addition 6 nieces and nephews and many friends. Memorial service to be determined at a later date. He and Joan will both be laid to rest at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Alcoholics Anonymous (aa.org).
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.