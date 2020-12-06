Physician, Husband, Father, Brother, Grandpa, Uncle and Friend Passed away peacefully at home on November 27th after a courageous battle with gastric cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Rieser, and sister-in-law Bernadette. Survived by his best friend and loving wife, Liz; son, Christopher (fiancée Krista); daughters, Erinn (Joel Brown), Cassandra (Cody White); grandson, Ronan Brown; brothers, Frank (Jeanette), Ed (Phyllis), Bob (Yvette); and sisters, Kay (Jerry) Sivets, Mary (Larry) Heintjes and numerous nieces and nephews. His two main passions in life were family and medicine. He was a devoted father and teacher. He encouraged his children to explore new ideas and activities, including travel. He took the family on numerous, always entertaining, adventures across the US and abroad. Tom coached Erinn and the girls' lacrosse team at Hill-Murray High School. He was actively involved in his children's education and was so proud when they all went on to follow their passions and earn advanced degrees. In his private life Tom was a reserved but energetic man with lifelong interests in banjo playing (Playing with the BLT's out of Bayport, Mn), downhill skiing in Durango, Colorado, fishing (earning the certification of "Master Angler" in Manitoba Canada), and flying (owning and flying his own plane for many years). He was a lifelong learner and was never afraid of a challenge. His other passion in life was medicine. He received his medical training at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago, completed orthopedic residency at Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and specialized training in spinal surgery at USC Rancho Los Amigos Hospital in Downey, California. After finishing residency, Tom spent three years with the Indian Health Service in Gallup, New Mexico. While there he honed his skills as a small aircraft pilot, traveling to small clinics in outlying areas on the Indian reservation. In 1987, he founded Midwest Spine Institute in Stillwater with the mission of expanding options for spinal care in the St. Croix Valley. Forty years later, he often said he was just as excited about his spine practice as he was when he first started. Thanks to the excellent medical care he received and the positive thoughts and prayers from so many, we were given nine more years together than were expected. A memorial celebration of Tom's life will be scheduled for later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. John's HealthEast Cancer Center in Maplewood, MN, Lakeview Homecare and Hospice in Stillwater, MN, or the Mayo Clinic Gastrointestinal Cancer Center in Rochester.