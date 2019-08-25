Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Victor SEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Victor SEMAN Obituary
Age 70, of Silver Bay, MN Formerly Minneapolis Passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 20 2019 with his wife Deborah and daughters, Denice (Joe) Schanke and Amanda (David) Eustice by his side. Thomas was a military veteran who served from 1969 and received honorable discharge in 1975. Thomas enjoyed many hobbies and achieved many accomplishments. His proudest accomplishment being his grand children Raiden (9) and Jaxon (4) Eustice. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN, located at 7110 France Ave., Edina, MN 55435 at 10:00am–service to follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Disabled American Veterans, of which Thomas was a member.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now