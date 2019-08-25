|
Age 70, of Silver Bay, MN Formerly Minneapolis Passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 20 2019 with his wife Deborah and daughters, Denice (Joe) Schanke and Amanda (David) Eustice by his side. Thomas was a military veteran who served from 1969 and received honorable discharge in 1975. Thomas enjoyed many hobbies and achieved many accomplishments. His proudest accomplishment being his grand children Raiden (9) and Jaxon (4) Eustice. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Cremation Society of MN, located at 7110 France Ave., Edina, MN 55435 at 10:00am–service to follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Disabled American Veterans, of which Thomas was a member.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019