Age 92 of Eden Prairie Formerly of Bloomington Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Passed away April 21, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Tom was born in Graceville, MN, and lived most of his life in the Twin Cities. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jeanne; and many family and friends. Survived by children, Jeannie, Kathy (John), Aimee (Barrett), Tom, Ann (Gordon), Dan (Karla) and daughter-in-law, Kim; grandchildren, Katie, Alex, Barre (Maggie), Hunter (Brittany), Gordon, Sami (Nick), Payton, Brooke (Aaron), Joe, Sasha, and Julia; great-granddaughters, Elsie and Celia; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Tom loved his family tremendously. Therefore, if you wish to honor Tom's memory, please choose your favorite children's charity. Services have been held. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019