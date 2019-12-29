Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Age 85 - Of Roseville Passed away December 23, 2019 Preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Charles; and sister, Lois Walther. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Gretchen; sons, John (Caroline) and Ken (Deborah); daughter, Jan (Phil) Levine; grandchildren, Volker, Lauren, Christina, Evan, Christian, Sarah, Maya, and Jared; great-grandson, Sydney. Tom learned to be a pilot in the Air Force, then spent 35 years in a lab at 3M, earning several U.S. patents. He and Gretchen settled in Roseville to raise their family. Tom was always a wealth of knowledge on all subjects, from politics to religion, from mechanical to scientific. He spent considerable effort trying to teach his kids and grandkids meticulous English. His quick wit and dry sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial visitation to celebrate his life will be held from 4-7 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St., @ County Rd B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
