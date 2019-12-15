Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Thomas W. HINTON

Thomas W. HINTON Obituary
In Loving Memory 1931 - 2019 Age 88 of Forest Lake, formerly of Finlayson and St. Paul. Preceded in death by wife, Jane. Survived by children, Debbie Darwin, Dennis, Shana (Scott) Nelson; grandchildren, Danielle (Dave) Weyandt, Nicolle Darwin (Andy); great grandsons, Caleb and Asher; brother, Terry (Dory); and many other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation 4-8 PM Monday, December 16 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. A special thank you to Birchwood Arbors and their staff. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
