Age 85. Passed away peacefully on 9-20-2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Emma Kelly; brothers, James, Arthur, half-brother Curtis; and Raymond--who passed in San Diego just two days before Tom. Survived by wife, Donna; children Maureen Maggi (Dale), Deborah Cooper (Bruce), Thomas Kelly (Cori) and sister, Carol Peterson; seven grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Celebration of life at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, Saturday, October 19, 1:00 p.m. Visitation at noon.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019