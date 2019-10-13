Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
Age 85. Passed away peacefully on 9-20-2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Emma Kelly; brothers, James, Arthur, half-brother Curtis; and Raymond--who passed in San Diego just two days before Tom. Survived by wife, Donna; children Maureen Maggi (Dale), Deborah Cooper (Bruce), Thomas Kelly (Cori) and sister, Carol Peterson; seven grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Celebration of life at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, Saturday, October 19, 1:00 p.m. Visitation at noon.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
