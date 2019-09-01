|
Age 88 of New Richmond, WI Ardent father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. A true Renaissance man. Classical music composer, poet, tennis and biking enthusiast. His witty sense of humor, puns and steadfastness will be missed. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Richmond, WI. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment Boardman Cemetery. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019