Age 71, of Inver Grove Heights Died on July 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ann & Walter Schneider. Survived by wife, Donna; children, Allyssa (Grant) Kuseske, Ben (Allison), Terra (Brad) Gunderson, Carl (Jamie), Adriana, Christian (Kari); grandchildren, Sam, Olivia, Caleb, Daniel, Eli, Landon, Colten, Brielle, Grady, Delphine, Birdie, Camila, Klay, Oakley, and two granddaughters due in January; siblings, Kathleen (Guy) Escure and Sharon (Lee) Grose; and many other relatives and friends. Tom was born in St. Paul, MN and grew up in West St. Paul. He graduated from Sibley High School in 1966, the University of MN with degrees in mathematics and economics in 1970, and with an MBA in 1972. Tom owned and operated the Triple S Ranch for 19 years while maintaining a career as a software developer. Tom had a very active lifestyle. He enjoyed many activities including hockey, biking, hiking, downhill skiing and motorcycle riding. Memorial Mass 10 AM Saturday, July 27th at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 East 72nd St., Inver Grove Hts. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul; and 1 hour prior to the Mass at church on Saturday. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Tom will be missed by many. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on July 23, 2019