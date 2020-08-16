1/1
Thomas W. TECHLER
1923 - 2020
Formerly of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home in Largo, FL on 8/6/20. Born in 1923 the only child of Louis and Dora (Markus) Techler. Preceded in death by son Mark (Melinda). Survived by his dear wife of 72 years Kathleen (Culligan), children Jeff (Linda) of WBL, Helen (Jerry) of Safety Harbor, FL, Tim (Michelle) of West Newton, MA and Teri (Dennis) Taylor of Cary ,NC. Nine grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Tom was a proud veteran of WWII, serving as a B-24 captain in the Army Air Corps. A memorial gathering will be held in Florida at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
