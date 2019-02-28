Home

St. Agnes Catholic Church
535 Thomas Ave.,
St. Paul, MN 55103
Thomas W. VOTEL M.D.

Thomas W. VOTEL M.D. Obituary
Age 92, of St. Paul Died on February 25, 2019 Born and raised in Frogtown. Tom attended St. Agnes Grade School, Cretin High School, St. Thomas College and St. Louis University School of Medicine. He met Audrey Stephan and they married September 3rd, 1949. Together they raised six children. Tom proudly served in World War II on the U.S. Navy USS Fayette from 1944-1946 and was one of the founders of United Hospital, serving for two years as their Chief of Staff. Founder of Comp Equipment (Ergodyne) and holder of many patents, he was an inventor, a caregiver, a man of deep faith, strong principles and a prolific writer. He loved handball, golf, and his many great "shovel-ready" friends, who would gather regularly at the Town and Country Club. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Audrey, brothers Henry, William, Benjamin, Peter, John and sister Anna Marie. Survived by children Patrick, Bridget (Anne Rumsey), Thomas (Barbara), Kevin (Jennie), Julia (Robert) Lee, Frederick; grandchildren, Lindsay (Robert) Herda, Chelsea, Henry Lee, Beckett and Charlie; and great grandchildren, Addie Mae and Hazel Herda. Requiem Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Monday, March 4th at the Church of St. Agnes, 535 Thomas Avenue, St. Paul. Visitation beginning 9:30 AM prior to Mass in the Maria Hilf Chapel (at St Agnes). Private interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Church of St. Agnes.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019
