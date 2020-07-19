1/
Thomas Walter MERRITT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died July 12, 2020 after living with pancreatic cancer for more than 3 years. He demonstrated ownership, acceptance, and thoughtful consideration in helping those who love him understand his disease and its repercussions, and maintained his sense of humor throughout. A lifelong Unitarian, Tom's moral compass was the Golden Rule, a central teaching of the world's religions. He strove to live a life of integrity, service, and joy, and considered himself among the most fortunate men on the planet. Born and raised in Plainfield, NJ, his parents ensured he was surrounded by love, was well educated, understood his family roots, and used his wings to fly independently in adulthood. He and his wife instilled the same in their children. Tom earned a BA from Carleton College in 1966 where he met his future life mate, Sharon. He attended Navy Officer Candidate School immediately after graduation, and the two married upon his commissioning. He was proud of his duty aboard the USS James K. Polk, a nuclear missile submarine. After earning his MBA in 1975 during his 1st post-military job, at a NJ bank, Tom joined the International Division of The Upjohn Company (Kalamazoo, MI) in 1976, which included postings in Madrid, Spain and Seoul, Korea. In retirement, Tom and Sharon relocated to Minnesota, immersed themselves in multiple volunteer activities, and continued to pursue their wonder and curiosity about the world through travel. Predeceased by parents Robert and Nancy (McLellan) Merritt and brother-in-law William Land, he is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughters Kari (Andrew) Leon and Ann Merritt, grandchildren Samuel and Claudia Leon, sister Jane Land, brothers-in-law John (Barbara) Tornes and Lan (Laurel) Tornes plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held via livestream on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm CST; visit www.unityunitarian.org for the link. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charitable organization of one's choosing are encouraged. Make the world a better place, and carpe omnia. (651) 439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved