Age 69 Passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, August 7 surrounded by his loving family. Tom is survived by his wife Barb (Vitt Mulholland), daughter Jennifer Blumberg (Dave), son David (Brooke) and 7 grandchildren: Madeline, Jack and Charlie Blumberg and Brendon, Peyton, Julia and Denim Whelan. Tom has 5 siblings Barb Anderson (Paul), Kathy Tucci (Jeff), Mikki Mendel (Larry), Patty Whelan and Julie Larson (Tom), several nieces and nephews and an extended in-law family. Also survived by his former wife, Colleen Whelan. Preceded in death by parents Jim and Marie Whelan. Tom was from St. Paul's east side attending St. Patrick's elementary and Johnson High School. The only son of 6 children, Tom was a certified scuba diver, avid swimmer with a black belt in Judo. He had a passion for painting, playing cribbage, card games and gaming. He worked at Deluxe Check for 27 years. Due to his love of computers he went to Brown Institute, graduating with distinction. He finished his career at Minnesota Commercial Railroad where he specialized in IT and security. He will best be remembered for his quick wit and never having a loss for words. He dearly loved his wife, his family, his faith. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Visitation Thurs., Aug. 15 from 5 PM–8 PM at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Memorial Service Fri., Aug. 16 at 11 AM (visitation at 10 AM) at Berean Baptist Church, 309 Co Rd 42 E, Burnsville. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to phassociation.org for research of PVOD, a form of pulmonary hypertension.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 12, 2019