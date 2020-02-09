|
Age 63, of Mpls, MN Devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away suddenly and peacefully as a result of a cerebral hemorrhage, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Tom was born August 15, 1956, in Appleton, Wisconsin, to Bruce Wallace Cronmiller and Mary Whitmore Cronmiller. He received a bachelor's degree from Earlham College and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota. Later in life, he earned an associate degree in woodworking. Tom was an avid sailor, cyclist and traveler, as well as a gifted furniture maker and cook. He spent many years as Tax Manager for the real estate investment firm Meritex. In 2012 Tom suffered a stroke. He demonstrated humor, courage and determination and was active in adaptive sailing and bicycling and continued to travel worldwide. With the help of family and friends, he was able to realize his dream of sailing in the British Virgin Islands. Always one to help others, Tom volunteered at Courage Center where he had undergone rehabilitation after his stroke. He touched many lives with his kindness and humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunts and uncle, Esther Craig and Martha and Hoyt Hickman, and their daughter, Mary. He is survived by his sisters and brother, Anne Cronmiller (Robert Rees) of Minneapolis, MN, Elizabeth Bruflat (Marty) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Margaret Phillips (David) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Barbara Cronmiller (Lisa Damon) of Waban, MA, and James Cronmiller (Debra) of Madison, WI; nieces and nephews, Ethan, Mary Elizabeth, Isabel, Gardiner, Christopher, Peter, Kevin, Jake, Katie and Alex; his aunt and uncles, Stephen and Mary Whitmore of Seattle, WA and Roy Craig of Amherst, MA; and numerous cousins. We are working on the details of a memorial service. As soon as we have details, we will include them on Facebook at Remembering Tom Cronmiller. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute- olden Valley, https://account.allinahealth. org/locations/1394; Lake Harriet Adaptive Sailing, http://lhycsailing. com/adaptive; American Friends Service Committee, https://www.afsc. org/give.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020