Passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at age 98. Born on April 7, 1921, in Sweden, he emigrated to St. Paul with his mother when he was four, to join his father who had come two years earlier. Thor's life was long and full of adventure and good times with family and friends. He grew up in St. Paul and joined the Army in 1942, serving in Europe during WWII, most notably as part of a group which set up a communications network for the troops during the U.S. invasion at Normandy, in June, 1944. After raising his family, and retiring from the Bell Telephone company at age 55, Thor began the work of fulfilling his dream of building a log cabin in the woods near Ely, Minnesota. With the help of family, neighbors and friends, he spent the next few years on the project, overcoming many obstacles along the way. But, as the quote from Samuel Johnson posted above the cabin door states, "Nothing will be attempted if all possible objections must first be overcome." During these years, he was also a dedicated volunteer at Camp du Nord, including a stint on the board of directors, where he was a key member of the group involved in the camp's early development. In 1988, he married Audry Delano, who loved the cabin as much as he did; they spent as much time there as possible, skiing and hiking with friends, hosting holiday meals cooked on the wood stove and toasting the New Year with their famous glogg. They also enjoyed many trips abroad over the years. Thor loved his family, his friends (who are legion), and his cabin...and sometimes a small glass of wine at the end of the day. He will be remembered by all for his warmth, kindness, and good hugs. Thor was preceded in death by his daughter, Raleane Kupferschmidt; and brother, Roy. Thor is survived by his beloved wife, Audry; his three sons, Kurt (Julie), Karl (LouAnn), Kris (Heidi); son-in-law, Allen Kupferschmidt; and Audry's children, Richard (Betty) Delano and Carol (Rod) Quick; 10 beloved grandchildren and 8 great-grand children; siblings, Bari Campbell, Barbara Wojahn and Ronald (MaryJo) Nordwall. A celebration of Thor's life will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul. Visitation at 10 a.m. with Service at 11a.m. Memorials preferred to YMCA Camp du Nord, Lakewood Salvation Army Adult Day Center, or Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020