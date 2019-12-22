Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Tim AGNESS Obituary
Age 72 Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Tim was a landscape architect for the city of St. Paul for 33 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joyce and Vern, and brother, Rocky. Tim was dearly loved by his wife of 45 years, Lee; his daughters, Jennifer (Mike) and Katie (Chuy); 5 grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Steve), Kathleen (Bill) and Tom. Funeral Service 11AM on Friday, December 27 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
