Age 59, of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully May 7, 2019 Preceded in death by father M. Lee. Survived by mother Pat; siblings Jeff (Carole), Greg, Beth; nieces Karen and Katie; nephew Kyle; great nephews Jared and Noah. He will be missed by countless friends and extended family. Memorial Service 2:00 pm with vistitation at 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 15 2019 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 South Robert Street, West St. Paul, MN 55118. Celebration of Life following service at Dunham's Food and Drink, 173 Lothenbach Ave., West St. Paul 55118. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family of Tim Stokes.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 11 to May 12, 2019