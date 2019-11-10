|
|
Age 56, of Stillwater, MN, died peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 due to a very aggressive cancer. Tim was a dedicated, hardworking employee for Cub Foods for 40 years and was also a paid on-call firefighter with the Stillwater Fire Department for 25 years. Tim enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially on the St. Croix River and was one of the well-known "River Rats". He owned several boats over the years and was always eager to get on the river and spend time with friends. Halloween was a favorite holiday, he hosted many bonfires/ costume parties and enjoyed entertaining people. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Rigney; and brother, Michael. He is survived by his parents Bernie & Mary Ellen (Nolan); stepchildren, Amy (Nate) Harrison, James Barrett, Alex Barrett; granddaughter McKenzie; siblings, John (Donna), Bill, Robert (Nancy); nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Stillwater, MN. Visitation 4-7 PM on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Simonet Funeral Home, Stillwater, MN; also visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Memorial's preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019