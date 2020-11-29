Age 74, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away after a three-year battle with lung cancer surrounded by his family on November 22, 2020. Survived by wife, Beatrice; daughters, Patricia (Todd) Menier & Crystal; sons, Adam & Luke; 6 grandchildren; Tim was a proud sailor in US Navy and an avid boater and will be remembered for his quick wit. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Private family burial was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com